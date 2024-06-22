'Chilli Chicken' movie review: Harsh migrant stories from urban India

The boys, in their free time, participate in Instagram challenges. This adds some light moments to the film, which has an important message. An interesting character is Ajoy’s girlfriend, Anu (Harini Sundararajan). She works two jobs — in a salon and as a delivery executive. She is also an activist who makes Instagram reels. Although the film’s title is Chilli Chicken, the black rice pudding the boys make to celebrate their new year, stands out. This also looks like an attempt to showcase how the northeastern cuisine is not Chinese, contrary to popular belief.