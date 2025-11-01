Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Cinematographer Advaitha Gurumurthy brings back Vintage LOMOs

The lens that were used in Rajkumar’s films makes its way back to Kannada cinema with the Shivarajkumar-Dhananjaya starrer ‘666 Operation Dream Theatre’
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 13:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 13:24 IST
Entertainment NewsCinematographer

Follow us on :

Follow Us