<p>As many as five police personnel were injured after an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a>'s Ramlila Maidan area turned violent early Wednesday.</p><p>The clashes erupted when officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were carrying out a demolition drive on land adjoining the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, following directions of the Delhi High Court.</p><p>The Delhi police, in a statement, said that teargas shells were used to disperse the crowd and normalcy was restored shortly after the incident, according to news agency <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>During the operation, some people allegedly resorted to stone pelting, triggering chaos at the site. The police later said the situation was brought under control with measured force.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said the MCD scheduled the demolition for the intervening night of January 6 and 7, following which police personnel were mobilised and deployed at the site, but around 100-150 people gathered when the MCD machinery, including earthmovers, was about to arrive.</p><p>He said most people dispersed after being persuaded, though some tried to create a ruckus and resorted to stone-pelting, in which five policemen sustained minor injuries and were given medical treatment.</p><p>"We had to use teargas to disperse the crowd," the DCP said.</p><p>Legal action will be initiated after medical reports, statements, he said, adding that CCTV camera footage were being analysed.</p><p>A banquet hall and a dispensary near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque, which were declared encroachments by the court, were being demolished during the drive, the officer said.</p><p>The police said that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the land-owning agency, had informed the police in advance about the proposed demolition and sought deployment of force for maintaining law and order.</p><p>The DCP said that immediately after receiving the intimation, the police contacted local residents and informed them that the demolition was a legal action, adding that the police took people of the area into confidence and received considerable cooperation from them.</p><p>According to the police, extensive law and order arrangements were made in advance, with senior officers deployed across multiple zones. Coordination meetings were held with members of local peace committees.</p><p>(<em>With agency inputs</em>)</p>