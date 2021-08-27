D Balakrishna's video is a tribute to India

‘Aikyamrutam’, a tribute to India, was released on YouTube on Sunday. Conceptualised by veena maestro D Balakrishna, the video was put together by his student Deepak Paramashivan, who has also sung and handled the sarangi.

Commemorating the 75th year of Independence, the video is an amalgamation of unique songs from across the country.

Balakrishna had been planning ‘Aikyamrutam’ (a portmanteau of ‘aikya’, meaning unity and ‘amruta’, meaning nectar or everflowing), for a while. “I wanted to showcase the variety of music in our country. There is a certain Indianness about the video, it covers the unity in diversity of our country,” he says.

The video starts off with pictures of freedom fighters. "In the song ‘Krishna nee begane’, visuals of famous personalities and monuments of Karnataka are seen. ‘Aaduvome Pallu’, a song by Subramanya Bharathi, has pictures reflecting the specialty of Tamil Nadu. The classical dance Mohiniyattom and the snake boat race accompany the lullaby song ‘Omanathinkal Kidavo’ by Irayimman Thampi,” he explains.

The video also has the popular devotional song ‘Ghanashyama Sundaraa'. Other south Indian states along with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, and Kashmir are represented in the 11.36 seconds video.

'Aikyamrutam' ends with the patriotic song ‘Sare jahan se acha’. It also features many other students of Balakrishna, and Deepthi Bhat on vocals.