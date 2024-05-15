Deepika Padukone joins Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman as a Global Disruptor in 2024 Honors

Deepika Padukone, renowned as India's global ambassador and cultural icon, has recently been honoured alongside luminaries such as Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman, and Lee Sung Jin as Disruptors for the class of movers & shakers 2024 by an International publication’s coveted selection of personalities from across the industry and globe.

This distinguished acknowledgement positions Deepika among a select group of influential individuals who are reshaping the entertainment landscape. She is recognized as one of the pivotal figures by whom the future trajectory of the global entertainment industry will be guided.

Notably, Deepika is the only Indian star to feature on the global Disruptors List, further solidifying her status as a trailblazer on the global stage - introduced as, “Racket to Rocket: India’s Surprise Superstar is on a mission to break barriers and taboos”.