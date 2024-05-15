Deepika Padukone joins Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman as a Global Disruptor in 2024 Honors

Deepika Padukone, renowned as India's global ambassador and cultural icon, has recently been honoured alongside luminaries such as Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman, and Lee Sung Jin as Disruptors for the class of movers & shakers 2024 by an International publication’s coveted selection of personalities from across the industry and globe.
This distinguished acknowledgement positions Deepika among a select group of influential individuals who are reshaping the entertainment landscape. She is recognized as one of the pivotal figures by whom the future trajectory of the global entertainment industry will be guided.
Notably, Deepika is the only Indian star to feature on the global Disruptors List, further solidifying her status as a trailblazer on the global stage - introduced as, “Racket to Rocket: India’s Surprise Superstar is on a mission to break barriers and taboos”.
The piece highlights, Deepika Padukone, for two consecutive years has kickstarted India’s box office with back-to-back successes. With her presence, over the years, Deepika has consistently represented India on some of the world’s most prominent platforms. Her journey from Bollywood to becoming a global superstar has been marked by numerous milestones.
Deepika has graced the stage as a presenter at The Oscars, BAFTA, served as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival, and was featured as a cover star for TIME magazine amongst other remarkable moments. Additionally, she achieved the honor of being the first Indian to unveil a FIFA World Cup trophy, an achievement that highlights her unparalleled influence and reach. And these are only a few of her many global accomplishments.
Not only celebrated for her acting prowess, Deepika passionately advocates for mental health awareness through her foundation, Live Love Laugh. Through tireless efforts, she strives to dismantle the stigma surrounding mental health issues in India and beyond. This commitment to advocacy has garnered her widespread respect and admiration, enriching her status as a global icon.