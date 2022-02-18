'Kadaisi Vivasayi' review: A terrific film on simple living

Kadaisi Vivasayi

Tamil (Theatres)

Director: M Manikandan

Cast: Nallandi, Yogi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi

Rating: 4/5

M Manikandan's films ('Kaaka Muttai' and 'Aandavan Kattalai') raised discussions on globalisation. But the filmmaker never lectures about his intentions in his movies. He offers us an immersive experience and makes us think.

For a majority of Indian directors obsessed with giving a 'message', Manikandan's latest 'Kadaisi Vivasayi' is a lesson on making films that matter. The story revolves around an 85-year-old man Maayaandi (Nallandi) who is the only farmer in a village. He is the 'kadaisi vivasayi' (the last farmer) as others have developed a detachment to land, and nature in general.

The film keeps us invested through its amusing characters and scenes that authentically reflect the village life. When the characters talk about GST and farmer's struggles, you are curious because they are organically weaved into the plot.

In the early phase of the pandemic, many celebrities took to farming and confessed how they loved going back to their roots. We aren't sure if they were being honest but 'Kadaisi Vivasayi' makes a strong statement on people's ignorance to farming. For those only familiar with the bustling city life, the film transports you into a different world, that of simple living and small joys.

Vijay Sethupathi's character is a metaphor. He plays a nomad who is trying to move on from a personal loss. It's not a significant role but Sethupathi is always watchable and more importantly, he deserves credit for bankrolling this unique project.

The film's humour has Manikandan stamp on it: sarcastic and situational. The long shots and unhurried approach shows how the director is not keen on making 'Kadaisi Vivasayi' a complete commercial film. Santhosh Narayanan's earthy music enhances the free-spirited mood of the film.

Nallandi, who is unfortunately no more, is brilliant, especially when he is separated from his cattle and crops after landing in jail for a crime he never did. The sadness is reflected in his eyes.

The film gives a humbling experience and is easily one of the year's best.