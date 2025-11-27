<p>The Deol family has organised a prayer meet for the legendary Dharmendra in Mumbai. Organised after three days of his demise, the event will offer one last opportunity for the film fraternity and his fans to pay homage to the 'He-Man' of Bollywood.</p><p>The Deol family, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Hema Malini, Esha and Ahana Deol, along with close friends and colleagues from the industry, are expected to attend.</p><p>Organised at Taj Lands End from 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm, the prayer meet, which the family has symbolically named a 'Celebration of Life', will see his friends, family and members of the film industry celebrating his life and legacy of the 'Son of Soil' who has entertained audiences for over six decades.</p>.<p>Reportedly, singer Sonu Nigam will be performing on some of Dharmendra's iconic songs commemorating his immense contribution to Indian cinema through music.</p><p>After Dharmendra’s quiet and intimate funeral, Deol’s residence has been flowing with celebrities. </p><p>In the last three days, celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aaryan Khan, veteran actress Asha Parekh and others have visited the family to offer their respects.</p><p>Bollywood’s beloved ‘He-Man,’ Dharmendra, who built an extraordinary career spanning more than six decades, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 in his Mumbai residence.</p>