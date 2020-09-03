Dilip Kumar loses both brothers to Covid-19

Dilip Kumar loses both brothers to Covid-19

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 03 2020, 08:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 08:45 ist
While Aslam Khan (85) died on August 21, Ehsan Khan (90) passed away on September 2. Credit: iStock Photo

Actor Dilip Kumar has lost both his brothers to Covid-19.

While Aslam Khan (85) died on August 21, Ehsan Khan (90) passed away on September 2. Both were admitted to hospital on August 15. 

They were diagnosed positive for Covid-19 and both had comorbidities.

Dilip Kumar
Coronavirus

