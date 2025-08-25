<p>Kolkata: Bengali actor Joy Banerjee died at a hospital in Kolkata on Monday at the age of 63, his family said.</p>.<p>Banerjee was admitted to the private hospital on August 15 with acute breathing problems. He was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).</p>.<p>His condition worsened gradually, and he was on ventilator support over the last few days.</p>.<p>Banerjee, who fought elections on a BJP ticket, passed away at 11.35 am. He has been survived by his wife and mother.</p>.<p>A matinee idol of the '80s and '90s, he had given Tollywood a string of hits, such as Hirak Jayanti (1990), Milan Tithi (1985), and Nagmati (1983), besides the critically acclaimed Chopper (1986).</p>.<p>He fought the 2014 and 2019 elections from the Birbhum and Uluberia seats, respectively, on a BJP ticket. However, he quit politics in November 2021.</p>.<p>TMC MP Satabdi Roy, his co-actor in many films, said, "I am shattered. I knew Joy was ailing for quite some time, and we all were praying for his recovery." Union minister Sukanta Majumdar condoled Banerjee's untimely demise. PTI SUS SOM</p>