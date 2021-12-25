'83' opens to a good response at the box office

'83' box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer opens to a good response

The film collected Rs 15 crore on day 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 25 2021, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 10:41 ist
Ranveer Singh in a still from '83'. Credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh

Actor Ranveer Singh's latest movie 83 opened to an impressive response at the box office on Friday (December 24), collecting Rs 15 crore on day 1. 

More to follow...

