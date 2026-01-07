Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

India plans to send its astronauts to Moon by 2040: Former ISRO chief

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event held at the PRL campus, the former Indian Space Research Organisation head elaborated on the country's space roadmap.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 12:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 12:18 IST
India NewsGujaratAstronautsISROMoonA S Kiran Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us