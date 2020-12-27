Actor Chiranjeevi has 'no intentions' of re-entering politics

Actor Chiranjeevi has said that he has no intentions of re-entering politics as he wants to focus on his acting career. Speaking to actor Samantha Akkineni on an episode of Sam Jam, 'Megastar' said that his brief stint in politics made him realise he missed being in front of the camera. He, however, confessed that he learn a lot from the experience.

His comments come at a time when Kollywood legends Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have entered politics ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021. 'Ulaga Nayagan', who founded his party Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018, is already on the campaign. 'Thalaivar', on the other, is set to formally launch his party on December 31.

Chiranjeevi, one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, founded the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in 2008 to 'provide social justice' to the people. He was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Tirupati in the 2009 elections. 'Chiru' merged the PRP with the Indian National Congress (INC) in 2011. The former Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Tourism, eventually quit politics after the General Elections 2014.

Chiranjeevi, who had taken a break from films due to his political commitments, made his Tollywood comeback with the 2017 blockbuster Khaidi No 150. The film, a remake of the Tamil hit Kaththi, was directed by VV Vinayak and featured 'Annayaa' in a new avatar. He was last seen in the period-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which opened to a thunderous response in the Telugu states. It had a stellar cast the included Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan and Jagapathi Babu.

He is shooting for the Koratala Siva-helmed Acharya, which features him in a new avatar. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with 'The Boss'. The commercial entertainer is likely to hit the screens sometime next year.

Chiranjeevi also has the Telugu remakes of the Tamil blockbuster Vedalam and the Malayalam biggie Lucifer in his kitty.