Actor Suriya opens up on the real-life inspiration behind 'Soorarai Pottru'

Actor Suriya has become the talk of the town because of his stellar performance in the well-received Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru, which released on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago. The film is based on the book 'Fly High', which touches upon the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, and revolves around the extraordinary journey of a common man.

In a statement issued to the media, the 'Singam' actor said that the makers of the film used the book as a reference point while highlighting a few key events from Gopinath's life.

"Our inspiration for the film was from the real-life incidents and also a simplified version of the book, which is of 670 pages. We tried to highlight the four most important phases of his life. I was in love with the character," he said.

He thanked director Sudha Kongara for delivering the goods and added that he had a good time working with the Saala Khadoos helmer.

"It was undoubtedly, a wonderful experience to work with a director like Sudha," he added.

Soorarai Pottru, produced by Suriya under the 2D Entertainment banner, was originally slated to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers ultimately opted for a 'direct to OTT' release, skipping the theatrical route. The biggie was expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 30 but failed to keep its date with the audience as there was a delay in getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the India Air Force (IAF). It eventually premiered on the streaming giant on November 12.

The film features Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with 'Nadippin Nayakan'. The cast includes Paresh Rawal and 'Collection King' Mohan Babu.

With Soorarai Pottru making an impact in the digital space, Suriya has turned his attention to his short film with Gautham Vasudev Menon. He will soon be teaming up with Vetrimaaran for a hard-hitting drama. The star also has Aruvaa, helmed by Hari, in his kitty.