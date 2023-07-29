'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

Alia-Ranveer's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' collects Rs 11 crore on day one

The movie also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 29 2023, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 17:17 ist
The movie tells the story of a couple, who comes from contrasting backgrounds and cultures. Credit: Instagram/@dharmamovies

Filmmaker Karan Johar's family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has collected Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers announced Saturday.

Johar's banner Dharma Production shared the film's day one box office earnings on its social media handles.

Also Read | Karan Johar’s melodrama makes a return

"Love at first watch, day one! Your prem for their kahaani is ringing through the box office. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas now!" the studio wrote on Instagram.

The film's trailer, which was unveiled earlier this month, teased the story of a couple, who comes from contrasting backgrounds and cultures. The movie also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani marks Johar's return to direction after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

alia bhatt
Entertainment News
bollywood
Karan Johar
Ranveer Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Telling time or retelling it?

Telling time or retelling it?

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 