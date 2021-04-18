Allu Arjun’s ‘Icon’ not shelved, says producer Dil Raju

Telugu star Allu Arjun had some time ago agreed to team up with top producer Dil Raju for a film titled Icon much to the delight of fans. The project was, however, soon put on hold as ‘Bunny’ turned his attention to other movies. A few reports recently suggested that the biggie had been scrapped. Dil Raju has, now, dismissed the rumours.

Speaking at the success meet of his recently-released courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, he said that Icon is on and will be going on the floors soon. He added that it has a good script, which is likely to satisfy masses as well as the classes.

Icon will be directed by Venu Sriram, who wielded the microphone for MCA and Vakeel Saab, and feature Allu Arjun in a new avatar. It is touted to be a departure from the mass hero’s previous films.

The Julayi actor, meanwhile, is going through a good phase on the work front. He was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which emerged as a big hit at the box office despite facing competition from Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. It featured Pooja Hegde, who previously worked with Allu Arjun in DJ, as the leading lady. The cast included Tabu, Murali Sharma and Malayalam actor Jayaram.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the Sukumar-directed Pushpa, which marks his first collaboration with the ‘Karnataka Crush’ Rashmika Mandanna. The film revolves around the issue of smuggling and has a massy storyline. It stars Fahadh Faasil, the star of Malayalam movies such as CU Soon and Joji, as the antagonist and is the first Telugu movie of his career. Pushpa was to star Mahesh Babu in the lead but that did not happen as ‘Prince’ opted out of the project due to ‘creative differences with the team. The movie is slated to hit the screens in multiple languages this year.