Amber Heard settles defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp

The actor called the decision to settle with her former husband 'very difficult'

AFP
  • Dec 19 2022, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 21:41 ist
File photo of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Credit: AFP

Actress Amber Heard announced Monday that she had reached a settlement in the multi-million dollar defamation case filed against her by her former husband Johnny Depp.

 

Heard, in a post on Instagram, did not reveal the terms of the settlement, which comes after a Virginia jury ordered her to pay $10 million to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp



