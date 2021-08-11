Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for latest season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday got nostalgic over 21 years of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and thanked fans for their constant love and support.
The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures from the sets of the Sony TV show.
"Back on that chair from 2000... That's 21 years. A lifetime! And gratitude to all that came along," Bachchan, who began filming for the show's 13th season on Tuesday, wrote.
The screen icon has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Sony TV on late Tuesday evening announced that the show will start airing on August 23.
On the film front, Bachchan has a packed line-up with projects like thriller Chehre, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Karan Johar-backed Brahmastra and Ajay Devgn's directorial venture Mayday.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world
Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?
How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?
The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising
Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy
Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall
#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?
TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020
Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown
Why eradication of Covid is more feasible than polio