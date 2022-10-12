Ananya Panday wraps ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Ananya Panday wraps ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, calls it wholesome and cathartic experience

The actor shared the update on her official Instagram page

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 12 2022, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 18:39 ist
Ananya Panday. Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday said she has completed filming for her upcoming feature Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Billed as "a coming of digital-age story" of three friends in Mumbai, the film stars Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

The actor shared the update on her official Instagram page.

Also Read | We all have something unique: Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor's foray into films

“My boys!!! We made a movie. It’s a wrap on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience.

“I didn’t know it was possible to love so many people at once but that’s what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film,” the 23-year-old actor wrote.

Panday said she is now best friends with co-stars Chaturvedi, with whom she first shared screen space in 2022's Gehraiyaan, and Gourav.

“@siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh it’s crazy how much we’ve become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two. The best friends and co actors a girl could ask for,” she added in her post.

Also Read: 'Tumbbad' my proudest accomplishment, says Sohum Shah

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, who co-wrote the script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Panday thanked Singh for trusting her with his first film, adding she hopes to make the director proud.

The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-led Excel Entertainment and Zoya and Reema’s banner Tiger Baby.

Panday said she is blessed to have collaborated with such celebrated producers on this movie.

“@zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 I always dreamed of working with you all in some way and I couldn’t have thought of a better way - thank you for trusting me,” she said.

Also starring Kalki Koechlin, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is scheduled to be released next year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ananya Panday
Entertainment News
bollywood

What's Brewing

Explained | How cosmic particles affect computer chips

Explained | How cosmic particles affect computer chips

Best facials to get the perfect glow this Karwa Chauth

Best facials to get the perfect glow this Karwa Chauth

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors

Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics

Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics

How to spot a fake therapist

How to spot a fake therapist

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

 