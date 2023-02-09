Anurag Basu to direct biopic on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik

Anurag Basu to direct biopic on spy Ravindra Kaushik

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 09 2023, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 00:06 ist
Director Anurag Basu is set to shoot a biopic on former RAW agent Ravindra Kaushik. Credit: Twitter/@basuanurag

Filmmaker Anurag Basu on Thursday announced his next directorial venture The Black Tiger, a biopic on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik.

Known for films such as Life in a... Metro, Gangster, Barfi!, and Ludo, the director said stories of unsung heroes like Kaushik must be shared with people.

“Ravindra Kaushik’s story is that of courage and valour. At the young age of 20 years, he played a pivotal role in many national and international security matters of the '70s and '80s that went on to define India's as well as South Asia's geopolitical character. So much of our history is either hidden or forgotten. We ought to recognise and learn about this unsung hero,” Basu said in a statement.

Also Read | Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

According to the press release, Kaushik was 20 when he first went undercover for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s foreign intelligence agency. He is regarded as India’s best spy thus far for his success in penetrating the highest ranks of the Pakistani Army, thereby receiving the moniker 'The Black Tiger' from Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India.

Kaushik's intuitive and timely reporting of critical information ensured that Indian Security Forces, between 1974 to 1983, were constantly steps ahead of any move Pakistan was planning to make, statement said.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan to headline ‘Aashiqui 3’, Anurag Basu to direct

His family members have consented to the biopic and are lending their support to the makers by sharing the story from their lens, the makers further stated.

The Black Tiger is produced by Basu, R Vivek, Asvin Srivatsangam and Divay Dhamija.

It might be worth noting that in 2021, superstar Salman Khan told PTI in an interview that his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri were producing a biopic on Kaushik. Director Raj Kumar Gupta of Raid fame had in 2019 too said that he was set to bring the life story of Kaushik to the big screen.

