<p>Chennai: Seat-sharing talks between the DMK and Congress are deadlocked with the former delaying the constitution of a committee to discuss numbers with alliance partners and insisting that the latter accept the 2021 formula under which the party was allotted 25 Assembly constituencies. </p><p>As the leadership of both parties dither on the alliance talks – the Assembly elections are due in April-May – the second-rung leadership of the DMK and Congress are fighting it out on the ground and on social media. </p>.Tamil Nadu Congress leaders meet party High Command; told not to create confusion about alliance with DMK.<p>DMK MLA from Madurai (North) G Thalapathy kicked up a storm on Monday saying Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and S Jothimani, who demanded that their party should have a share in power in Tamil Nadu, should not be given seats in the next elections and belittled the Congress of not even possessing the strength to form booth-level committees in many constituencies. </p><p>The statement drew a sharp reaction from TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai who demanded that DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin should act against Thalapathy for “insulting” the Congress and its cadres, who have been tirelessly working with the DMK in keeping BJP out of the state. </p>.DMK–Congress alliance ‘rock-solid’, TNCC tells leaders to refrain from public remarks.<p>DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi issued a statement asking leaders not to comment on alliance partners.</p><p>Thalapathy’s comments and the reaction from the Congress adds further strain on the relationship between the two parties, which have contested every election since 2004, except the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, together. The development comes amid a section within the Congress batting for an alliance with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).</p><p>Congress leaders told <em>DH</em> that the DMK should immediately constitute a committee to hold talks with alliance partners on seat-sharing and keep engaging to put an end to rumours and bickering among leaders of both parties. They said the talks are not moving anywhere with the DMK making it clear to the Congress leadership that it cannot go beyond the “25-seat offer”, let alone discussing power-sharing. </p><p>“They have to keep engaging us, at least in the interest of the alliance. They have to be willing to listen to our demands and decide accordingly. Pre-deciding the number of seats before formally deciding the number does not bode well. We approached the DMK in December and they have not even identified the people who will talk to us,” a senior Congress leader told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>The leader said there is no “strategic problem” within the alliance but there is certainly a “tactical problem” as crucial time is being lost in bickering between functionaries of both parties and added that Congress desires to contest in more seats this time. </p><p>“Walking out of the DMK alliance is not an option for 2026 elections as it will damage the Congress’ credibility across the country. But the DMK has to assuage our feelings and engage us with an open mind. They should discuss the number across the table,” another senior leader said. </p><p>However, DMK leaders said there was no delay in the seat-sharing talks as a committee in this regard is usually constituted only in February first week. </p><p>“Where is the delay? Our people are busy with SIR and other election work. Our leader will constitute the panel in February, and it will wrap up work before March first week. Problems related to numbers usually crop up between allies and there is nothing new,” a DMK leader said, making light of the differences between the two parties. </p><p>Leaders of both parties said the final numbers will be decided between Stalin and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. </p><p>“Since Parliament session begins on Wednesday, we hope leaders from the DMK and Congress will have a frank discussion and sort out the issues. Finally, it will be over to Stalin and Gandhi,” the second Congress leader said. </p>