<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/apple-google-gemini-deal-to-run-siri-is-unreasonable-concentration-of-power-elon-musk-3860887">Apple earlier this month</a> announced that the collaborating with Google to bring advanced Gemini AI tech to power its Siri digital assistant.</p><p>Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, citing reliable sources, has <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2026-01-25/inside-apple-s-ai-shake-up-ai-safari-and-plans-for-new-siri-in-ios-26-4-ios-27-mktqy7xb">revealed</a> that Apple plans to bring Gemini-powered Siri as early as next month.</p><p>It is touted to be the improved version of Siri, which Apple had promised in 2024, but which never arrived on the devices until now.</p><p>Gemini-powered Siri will be able to offer contextually accurate responses and also be able to complete tasks based on the user's personal data and on-screen content.</p><p>Further, Siri will be able to respond more naturally than ever before. The conversation between the user and Siri will be as chatty and engaging as how two people speak. Already, rival bots such as Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT and xAI's Grok have almost reached that level of natural conversation with users. Soon, Siri will be able to match them.</p><p>The new Gemini-powered Siri will be introduced with software update iOS 26.3 in the second half of February.</p><p>Besides new features for Siri, Apple is planning to bring a new tool with iOS 26.3 that can help users transfer their personal data and app data from an iPhone to an Android device and vice versa.</p><p>Like for iPhones, Apple will roll out similar updates-- iPadOS 26.3, macOS 26.3 updates with the same features to iPads and Mac computers next month.</p><p>In a related development, Apple has launched the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/airtag-2nd-gen-everything-you-need-to-know-about-apples-latest-tracking-device-3875857">new AirTag 2nd gen</a>. It retains the compact form factor and comes with several new upgrades over the predecessor. </p><p>The new AirTag 2 boasts of second generation Ultra Wideband chip, which promises more accurate and precise tracking of lost items. Thanks to the new update, users with iPhone/iPad/Watches will be able to experience haptic, visual, and audio feedback while using the Find My app. When the users get closer to the misplaced item, the app's UI brightens the screen with visually pleasing animations, and the phone will offer haptic feedback.</p><p>The most important aspect is that the AirTag 2 will be able find lost articles from up to 50 per cent farther away than the previous iteration.</p><p>Thanks to an innovative internal design upgrade, the new AirTag is 50 per cent louder than the previous generation. This enables users to hear their AirTag from up to 2x farther than before.</p>