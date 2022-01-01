Mohanlal unveils 'Barroz' first look poster

'Barroz' first look poster: Mohanlal's new avatar is a treat for fans

Mohanlal plays a genie in the movie, which marks his directorial debut

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jan 01 2022, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 18:23 ist
Mohanlal in 'Barroz'. Credit: Twitter/@Mohanlal

Actor Mohanlal has released the first look of his eagerly-awaited film 'Barroz', which will mark his debut as a dirctor.

Taking to social media to release the first look, Mohanlal said, "Here's a toast to another year that rises before us. Wishing all good fortunes and prosperity upon each one of you! May this year turn out to be one of the most treasured time frames of your life! Happy New Year! Barroz First Look!"

Mohanlal plays the lead in the film, which is to be shot in 3D and which will feature Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo in important roles.

Written by Jijo Punnoose, who is known for having directed India's first 3D film, 'My Dear Kuttichathan', 'Barroz' will have ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan cranking the camera.

The ace Malayalam actor will be playing a genie that guards the treasure of Spanish explorer Vasco Da Gama in the film, which is being produced by Anthony Perumbavoor.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mohanlal
Malayalam Movies
Entertainment News
Mollywood

What's Brewing

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

 