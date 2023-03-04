Drone hits Benny Dayal during concert, fingers bruised

Benny Dayal gets hit by a drone during concert in Chennai, bruises fingers

After the incident, Dayal said that all event organisers should hire a certified drone operator for safety purposes

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Mar 04 2023, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 16:56 ist
Singer Benny Dayal. Credit: Twitter/@Benny_Dayal

Known for belting out hits such as Let's Nacho, Lat Lag Gayee, Badtameez Dil and Besharmi Ki Height, singer Benny Dayal, who was performing at a concert in Chennai, got hurt after being hit by a drone, as it reportedly fell down and hit the back of his head.

The drone was capturing his show when it fell down. Benny took to Instagram, where he shared the details of the incident.

He said that the drone fans hit his head and bruised his fingers.

Also Read | 'The Night Manager': A thriller that loses steam

"The drone fans, they hit and bruised the back of my head a little bit. Two of my fingers got completely bruised. But that's all fine. I think I am going to recover from this much faster," the singer said in the clip.

He urged all other artists to add a clause in their agreement papers asking organisers to have professional drone operators.

"All artists from here one, make sure you have a clause in your technical writer saying that the drone cannot come that close to any artist while they are performing because your movement and their movement cannot be coordinated because you have a person who's specifically working with you on drones," he added.

He further stated: "Please all colleges, companies, show or event organisers, please get a certified drone operator because it's very dangerous. The person should be certified to operate a drone."

"We are all artists. We are just singing on stage. We are not Vijay or Ajay or Salman Khan or Prabhas or some action film. You don't have to do all those stunts. Just do a regular show. We just want to look nice. It shouldn't come so close and hurt the artist."

Benny captioned the clip on Instagram: "SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO ALL ARTIST CONCERNING DRONE OPERATORS. Kindly Listen!"

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Benny Dayal
Drones
Concert
Chennai

What's Brewing

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

 