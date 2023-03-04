Jungkook sways to 'Naatu Naatu' during live session

BTS' Jungkook sways to 'Naatu Naatu' during live session

Naatu Naatu has been a flavour of the award season

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 04 2023, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 15:59 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook was seen grooving to the track Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR during a live session with his fans on Weverse.

A clip from Jungkook's live while grooving and "vibing" to Naatu Naatu, originally picturised on NTR Jr and Ram Charan, has taken over social media. Some could not even control themselves as Jungkook said RRR while talking.

Naatu Naatu has been a flavour of the award season. It has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

Also Read | Singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava to perform 'Naatu Naatu' at Oscars ceremony

RRR stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

RRR
BTS
K-pop
Naatu naatu
ss rajamouli
Entertainment News

