'Captain Miller' teaser released on Dhanush's 40th birthday, film to come out in December

Described as a period action adventure movie, the film features Dhanush in the titular role of Miller aka Analeesan.

  • Jul 28 2023, 16:31 ist
Poster of film 'Captain Miller'. Credit: PTI Photo

The team of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller on Friday unveiled the film's teaser on the occasion of the actor's 40th birthday.

The Tamil film, which will be released on December 15, is directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

The studio posted the official teaser on its social media handles.

"Respect is Freedom! Here is the much-awaited #CaptainMillerTeaser... December 15th 2023 in theatres," read the tweet by Sathya Jyothi Films.

In Pics | HBD Dhanush: Lesser-known facts about showbiz's Asuran

Dhanush, the two-time National Award-winning actor, also shared the teaser on Twitter. "Captain Miller teaser," he wrote in the caption.

Described as a period-action adventure movie, the film features Dhanush in the titular role of Miller aka Analeesan. The rest of the cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, John Kokken and Edward Sonnenblick of RRR fame.

Dhanush made his Hollywood debut last year with The Gray Man, directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo. In India, his last big screen release was the Tamil film Vaathi.

Besides Captain Miller, the actor will be next seen in Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, which reunites him with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

