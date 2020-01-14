Chhapaak's IMDb rating dips after Deepika's JNU visit

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's January 7 visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus seems to have splashed back at her with her latest movie Chhapaak getting abysmally rated by trolls on popular aggregator IMDb.

The movie, Padukone's first production venture, faced the ire of IMDb users who downrated the film, with over 6,000 people, about 56.8% of the total 11,144 users, giving it a one-star rating. Around 31.4% or 3,496 users gave it 10 stars. The movie's rating, as we speak, stands at 4.4 stars.

The actress was first targetted when pictures of her standing in solidarity and speaking with JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh during a protest following an attack on the JNU campus went viral on social media. People had called for the boycott of the Deepika-starrer and had posted pictures showing cancellation of tickets.

RT if you will Boycott Movies of @deepikapadukone for her Support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang pic.twitter.com/LN5rpwjDmT — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 7, 2020

The social-drama, directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, has managed to make Rs 19.02 in its opening weekend. Chhapaak hit the screens last Friday alongside Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji which affected its opening day collection, preventing it from reaching its full potential.

The movie is based on the challenges faced by acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal played by Padukone.

