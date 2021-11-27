Chiranjeevi offers financial aid to choreographer Sivasankar Master for Covid-19 treatment

National Award-winning choreographer Sivasankar Master is fighting Covid-19. The dance master is currently hospitalised and it is reported that 75 per cent of his lungs are infected.

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, who came to know about Sivasankar Master's condition, has reportedly extended financial help to Sivasankar's younger son Ajay. Ajay, who reached Chiranjeevi's residence, received a cheque for Rs 3 lakh for Sivasankar's treatment.

Chiranjeevi also assured Ajay that Sivasankar will always have his support. Chiranjeevi also promised Ajay that the whole film industry is always there to support them.

Chiranjeevi has worked with Sivasankar on multiple occasions for some hit songs. Now that Sivasankar is fighting for his life, Chiranjeevi also conveyed that he hopes that he recovers well.

The ace choreographer's current condition is critical and he is undergoing treatment at in Hyderabad.

Earlier, his son Ajay had sought help on social media platforms, as the treatment costs at least Rs 1 lakh per day. Actors like Dhanush and Sonu Sood also extended financial help to the senior choreographer.