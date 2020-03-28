Coronavirus outbreak: Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that he will be donating Rs 25 crore towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund to help the government in its fight against coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi had earlier on Saturday announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) where people can contribute and help the government in the fight.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay said that safeguarding the lives of the people is of paramount importance right now.

“This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai,” Akshay wrote in tweet on Saturday.

His wife, former actor and author Twinkle Khanna, praised Akshay for the step.

"The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing,’" she wrote.

A number of celebrities have come forward to donate money so as to help people in crisis.

South superstar Rajinikanth was the first celebrity to come forward by donating Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers.

Several A-listers from the south, including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and others have also donated money.

In Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Kapil Sharma too had come forward to fund relief work.

The "War" star said he has procured masks for BMC workers and caretakers, while Kapil had donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by the PM, to contain the spread of the virus.

According to the health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed over 900 in India on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19.