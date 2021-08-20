Could not let the opportunity go: Emraan Hashmi on working with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Chehre'

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi says that he took up Chehre without any second thought as he wanted to work with 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan. The actor added that he was drawn towards the script and the 'intriguing narrative'.

"It was a BIG yes, when I knew I would be sharing the screen with Mr. Bachchan and then of course the script. The intriguing narrative and my character have so much to offer that I couldn’t let this opportunity go," he said in a statement issued to the media.

Chehre, produced by Anand Pandit, is a thriller that revolves around the clash between two contrasting personalities. Big B plays the role of a lawyer with strong ideas about justice while the erstwhile 'serial kisser' essays the part of a tycoon. As the story progresses, the charismatic 'vakeel' tries to unravel a mystery through a series of intense conversations with his foe.

The film features chilling dialogues and an eerie setting. The supporting cast includes Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza and Dhritiman Chatterjee. It has been directed by Rumi Jafry, the writer of popular films such as Golmaal Returns and Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1, and marks a new beginning for him.



It was to be released last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The team aimed for an April release but things didn't work out due to the second wave. The film will finally hit the screens on August 27.



Emraan, meanwhile, is set to lock horns with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, one of the biggest films of his career. He also has the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam movie Ezra, which starred Prithviraj and Priya Anand, in his kitty. Big B, on the other hand, is working on the pan-India movies Brahmastra and Project K. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone.