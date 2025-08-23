Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India extends closure of airspace for Pakistan planes till September 24

Restrictions first imposed after April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 08:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 08:25 IST
India NewsPakistanIndiaAirspace

Follow us on :

Follow Us