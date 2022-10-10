DCW seeks ouster of Sajid Khan from 'Big Boss'

DCW seeks ouster of Sajid Khan from 'Big Boss' over sexual harassment allegations

Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) in 2018

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 14:30 ist
Screengrab from video posted by 'Bigg Boss'. Credit: Twitter/@BiggBoss

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

The first episode of Bigg Boss' 16th season aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

"Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of Housefull 4 and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

