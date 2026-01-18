<p>Davos: From a new address here, once occupied by the iconic Piano Bar, Team India has a clear message written all over the snow-laden alleys of this ski resort town -- Partner with Bharat and subscribe to the future.</p><p>The underlying message of the India Pavilion on the main promenade of Davos, which also houses pavilions for various states, is also being broadcast loud and clear by industry partners.</p><p>The apex industry chamber CII, in its pavilion, has a similar message: Partner India Inc, subscribe to a reliable future.</p><p>As the city gets ready for the five-day talkfest starting Monday, several IT majors from India have also decked up their own pavilions and lounges, and the common theme for them is AI.</p><p>There is even an AI lounge, in addition to tea and coffee stalls set up by them.</p><p>Wipro and TCS have their lounges facing each other on the opposite sides of the promenade, while Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra are not far off.</p>.Tech hiring to add 1.25 lakh jobs in 2026 as AI, data and cybersecurity go core: Adecco.<p>Wipro is pitching for AI and beyond, while TCS says it is embedding AI in every service it delivers.</p><p>Over 100 Indian CEOs are in the town, along with a large government delegation.</p><p>There are pavilions of various state governments as well, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana.</p><p>Senior Union ministers, including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pralhad Joshi and K Rammohan Naidu, are expected to participate and also hold bilateral meetings, while chief ministers such as Devendra Fadnavis, N Chandra Babu Naidu, Mohan Yadav, Hemant Soren and Himanta Biswa Sarma, will showcase their respective states for prospective investors.</p><p>Though US President Donald Trump is the talk of the town as the biggest star for the meeting, India is also generating a lot of interest.</p><p>Overall, more than 3,000 global leaders are attending the 56th annual meeting in Davos.</p>