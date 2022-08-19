Diljit Dosanjh's 'Jogi' to release on Netflix in September

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh-led feature film Jogi will premiere on Netflix on September 16, the streaming platform announced Friday.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set in 1984 Delhi and unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in the times of adversity. Zafar has also produced the movie along with Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

Dosanjh, who has previously appeared in Hindi films such as Udta Punjab, Soorma and Good Newwz, said working on Jogi has been one his most fulfilling experiences as an actor.

“Playing the role of Jogi has been one of the most fulfilling experiences and I am excited for my digital debut on Netflix. The entire team has worked really hard to bring to life this beautiful story and I want to thank Ali and Himanshu for trusting me with this role. I am looking forward to audiences watching our film and showing their love," the Punjabi star said in a statement.

Zafar said the film is about hope, brotherhood and courage.

"Jogi is a very special film to me and who better than Diljit to helm the role of Jogi! It's about hope, brotherhood and courage in the times of adversity and is a story of how tough times very often unite different people," the director said.

Mehra said he is hopeful that the story will strike an emotional chord with the viewers.

"Thankfully, the stars have aligned for our story to be out there and what better service than Netflix to showcase it to viewers across the globe," he added.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said, they are keen to share this moving drama with the world audience.

“With strong performances, true to life portrayals and soulful music by Diljit, the film will be an incredible emotional journey for all audiences," she said .

Jogi also features actors Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix in over 190 countries.