Donald Trump's tweet on Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' leaves tweeple stunned

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which arrived in theatres on Friday (February 21), has grabbed plenty of international attention for all the right reasons. British human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell recently tweeted a Pink News article about the romantic-comedy and praised the film for its refreshing take on homosexuality. Believe it or not, American President Donald Trump took note of the tweet and described it as 'great'.Not surprisingly, his comment took social media by storm with Trump supporters praising him for indirectly supporting the LGBTQ community.

Coming back to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, it opened to a good response at the box office and collected around Rs 10 crore on day one. In doing so, it beat the week's other major release Bhoot that raked in around Rs five crore while receiving mixed to negative reviews. Many feel, this proves that the Roadies alumnus is the top choice on the 'Gen Y' audience.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya and revolves around two young men who fall in love with each other. It has been praised for dealing with the sensitive subject in a mature and entertaining manner. The movie has a good cast that includes Gajraj Rao, Manu Rishi, Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar of Kota Factory fame.

With the rom-com winning hearts, the Bala actor will soon be turning his attention to Gulabo Sitabo that marks his first collaboration with 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan and this has given his fans a reason to rejoice. He recently confirmed that he has zeroed in on his next movie and will soon be making a formal announcement about the same.