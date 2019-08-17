Elvis Presley animated spy series in works at Netflix

Streaming platform Netflix has ordered an Elvis Presley animated action-comedy series "Agent King".

Netflix announced the project on August 16, which marked the 42nd anniversary of the music icon's death.

According to Variety, the adult animated series will imagine Elvis trading his white jumpsuit for a jet pack as he is inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle dark forces that threaten the country he loves -- "all while holding down his day job as the most famous rock 'n' roll star on the planet".

The series is backed by Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures TV and Authentic Brands Group.

Priscilla Presley and John Eddie are attached as co-creators and executive producers, while Mike Arnold will write and serve as showrunner.

"From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world.

"'Agent King' lets him do just that. My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven't seen before," said Priscilla, who was married to the rock 'n' roll legend from 1967-73.

John Varvatos will custom design the Elvis' wardrobe for the show and also serve as a consulting producer.

Authentic Brands Group's Jamie Salter will serve as executive producer, while Marc Rosen and Corey Salter will serve as co-executive producers.