From Raj Kundra's arrest to Aryan Khan's drug case, top controversies that shook Bollywood in 2021

Throughout 2021, Bollywood celebrities were in the news for various controversies from FIRs to IT raids. Let’s take a look at some of the controversies that brought prominent celebrities in the headlines.

IT raids on Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu

In March, the Income Tax department raided properties of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the raids saying similar raids were conducted on both of them in 2013.

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account banned

After making controversial statements on Twitter about the West Bengal elections, Kangana Ranaut was banned from the social media app in May. She now uses Instagram and Koo to share her thoughts and makes comments that regularly spark controversies.

Raj Kundra Porn Case

In July, Mumbai Police arrested businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor and model Shilpa Shetty, in connection with making pornographic content and publishing it through mobile applications.

While the couple remained silent for a while, Shilpa Shetty released a statement on social media asking everyone to respect her privacy. In September, he was released on bail.

Backlash against Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son’s name

In August, after giving birth to their second son, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan found themselves in the midst of a controversy over the name of their son, Jehangir. People took offence to the name, saying that he was named after a Mughal Emperor. However, later she spoke to The Guardian stating that it was “unfathomable” to her why children were being trolled.

Aryan Khan Drugs-on-Cruise case

In October, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan was arrested in connection to a drug bust that happened on a cruise ship in Mumbai. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, and spent three weeks in jail. On October 28, he was released on bail because the court said that he was not found in possession of drugs.

Row over Tandav

Saif Ali Khan found himself in controversy again this year when his Amazon Prime show, Tandav, was hit with multiple FIRs. The show’s director, producer, writer, actors and Amazon India Originals’ head had FIRs filed against them in six states for hurting religious sentiments.

Saif released a statement apologising for "hurting sentiments" of people.

