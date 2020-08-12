‘Gunjan Saxena’: IAF writes a letter to CBFC against ‘negative portrayal’ in Janhvi Kapoor starrer

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), objecting to its ‘undue negative portrayal’ in the eagerly-awaited Netflix film Gunjan Saxena. The letter states that Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the production house behind the flick, had agreed to portray the IAF in an ‘authentic’ manner while inspiring young women to become pilots. However, according to the IAF, athourities felt that certain scenes/dialogues in the trailer gave a ‘misleading’ impression of its work culture.

“In the aim to glorify the screen character of 'Ex-Fit Lt Gunjan Saxena', M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture especially against women in the IAF, “ reads the letter, according to the news agency ANI.

The film, starring upcoming actress Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, revolves around the life of the Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena and has patriotic undertones. It has a strong cast that includes seasoned actor Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij.

Gunjan Saxena, which is slated to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a crucial movie for the Dhadak star as she has not had a release in over two years. Many feel, if Gunjan Saxena makes a decent impact, it might open new avenues for Janhvi