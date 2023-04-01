'Gurudev Hoysala' review: A gripping, enjoyable cop drama

'Gurudev Hoysala' is a smart film in which the makers know what they are doing. It has a hot-headed and upright cop. The film condemns honour killing. These are often-explored ideas but director Vijay N, who has also written the film's story and screenplay, has found new ways to sell them.

Vijay has a knack for providing a satisfying mix of multiple genres. He showed that with his debut 'Geetha' (starring Ganesh), where he provided a mass image to a fine romantic hero. That film too had a serious concept — the Gokak agitation of the 1980s — blended with a love story. Overindulgence killed the film's prospects but Vijay doesn't commit that mistake in 'Gurudev Hosayala'. He makes a whistle-worthy mainstream film that celebrates its star even as it remains focused on its central issue.

Gurudev (Dhananjaya) doesn't mince words. Neither does he hold back his punches. Being a good cop comes with a cost and in Gurudev's case, he is always unfairly slapped with a transfer.

One transfer, albeit a planned one, takes him to Athani in Belagavi. He is tasked to crack down on the sand mafia and find a missing police officer. But unlike routine cop dramas, Gurudev isn't an invincible cop. It's in fact a slip-up from him that makes him aware of the deep-seated casteism in the town. This is clever writing and there is another example of it.

While telling the story of a downtrodden man Ravi's (Anirudh Bhat) fight against the atrocities against an upper caste people family and their people (played by Avinash BS, Naveen Shankar, and Prathap Narayan), Vijay avoids melodrama. Instead, he makes Ravi a man with grey shades. This is not just a pleasant surprise but also a reflection of reality, where the oppressed are so single-minded in avenging the wrongs done to them.

The racy screenplay makes 'Gurudev Hoysala' an easy watch. The film zips through many plot points and yet it keeps us invested and curious. It doesn't reek of excess thanks to Vijay's brevity and clarity in expression. The film is also ambitious, in the sense that it avoids random additions to the story and goes for genre-fitting action sequences, one outside the police station and the other around a court. The serious nature of 'Gurudev Hoysala' reminds you of a similar yet superior attempt of Rajkumar Santhoshi's 'Khakhee' (2004).

Despite directing a 'masala' film at its core, you sense a constant urge from Vijay to increase the excitement of the plot. For instance, Nagabhushana's comedy isn't there for the sake of it. It is used as a tool to help Gurudev find a strong lead to his case. The bad apple in the police department (Achyuth Kumar) and the one who doesn't go by the book (Rajesh Nataranga) are given a chance to redeem themselves. This could be questionable outside of the film but it fits well inside the film's universe.

The aggression-filled male characterisations notwithstanding, it's the film's prominent female character who gets the best lines. In a poignant performance, Mayuri Nataraja is convincing when she says how casteism is a thought that's not easy to banish like you can with a rule.

With this film, Dhananjaya continues to grow as a people's hero on the screen. With his avatar of a progressive individual questioning discriminant people, he goes one step ahead of 'Badava Rascal', in which he catered to the sentiments of the middle-class people. As for his performance, Gurudev is an extension of ACP Samrat of 'Salaga', and he is on target again.

Naveen Shankar as the baddie Bali is fine but he seems to be an actor holding back his full potential. Perhaps people's acceptance of this film could help him look beyond his style of a straight-faced, brooding performer, also seen in 'Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage' and 'Hondisi Bareyiri'. Avinash BC is terrific and acts without the 'KGF' hangover.

Maasthi continues to be inventive in his wordplay, helping the hero deliver cracking punchlines. But he falls short in serious portions, especially when Gurudev waxes eloquent about the police force. The monologue feels rhetorical and jaded. If the makers were indeed serious about the Gurudev-Bali face off then they should have built their rivalry with consistency. The downside of a fast-paced film is that you don't get to savour some scenes fully.

These problems are minor when compared to how 'Gurudev Hoysala' comes across as a lesson to make a small-scale, old-school 'masala' film. The genre is relevant, especially when people are facing pan-India fatigue. 'Gurudev Hoysala' shows the genre can hit the bullseye through meticulousness from all departments.