Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

Harry Styles on Sunday won the coveted Grammy for Album of the Year, a surprising victory over heavy favourites Beyonce and Adele.
The pop sensation scored the award for his third album Harry's House, his most intimate yet, which combined twangy synths and soft acoustics with very personal lyrics.
"This doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice," he said onstage.
