Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

The pop sensation scored the award for his third album Harry's House

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles,
  • Feb 06 2023, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 10:43 ist
Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for "Harry's House" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Credit: Reuters Photo

Harry Styles on Sunday won the coveted Grammy for Album of the Year, a surprising victory over heavy favourites Beyonce and Adele.

The pop sensation scored the award for his third album Harry's House, his most intimate yet, which combined twangy synths and soft acoustics with very personal lyrics.

Also Read: Ricky Kej wins third Grammy Award

"This doesn't happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice," he said onstage.

 

