Has Rashmika Mandanna joined the cast of 'F3'? Here's what we know

Actor Rashmika Mandanna may have joined the cast of director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming movie F3. Sri Venkateswara Creations, the banner behind the comedy drama, dropped a still on Twitter without revealing the star's face. The filmmaker, who rose to fame when he directed Kalyan Ram in Pataas, is known for casting the leading lady of his previous film in his next outing. Tamannaah, for instance, acted in F2 and appeared in a special song in Sarileru Neekevvaru, his last film to hit the screens. The Mahesh Babu-led action-comedy featured the 'Karnataka Crush' as the female protagonist and proved to be a gamechanger for her.

This sentiment indicates that the Geetha Govindam heroine may indeed be part of F3. Her association with the film may benefit the movie as she enjoys a strong fan following due to her sincere performances and glamorous screen presence.

F3, a sequel to the 2019 Sankranti winner F2, features Venkatesh and Varun Tej as the parallel leads. The Narappa star is paired opposite Tamannaah while the 'Mega Prince' will be seen alongside Mehreen. Sonal Chauhan, best known for her work in the Hindi movie Jannat and the Balakrishna-fronted Legend, too is part of the cast. F3 is slated to hit the screens on May 27.

Rashmika, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The star was last seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, which emerged as a pan-India success. She will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu, which marks her Bollywood debut. He has also signed Goodbye, co-starring 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika will reunite with 'Bunny' for Pushpa 2 (also known as Pushpa: The Rule). The film is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part, which suggests that it may emerge as a blockbuster when it hits screens later this year. Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist in the film.