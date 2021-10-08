Have always been a fan of Jyothika's work, happy to be part of her 50th movie: M Sasikumar on 'Udanpirappe'

Actor M Sasikumar says that that he is happy to be a part of Udanpirappe, Jyothika's 50th film, as he has always admired her work.

"This is truly a happy moment for me. Jyothika is a good performer and I liked her work in Dum Dum Dum and Mozhi," he told DH.

Udanpirappe, directed by Era Saravanan, is a rural drama that revolves around the bond between two siblings and celebrates the importance of family. While speaking at the film's trailer launch, held a few days ago, 'Jyo' had said that this is a special film for her as it has a village backdrop and features her in a 'dignified' role. Saikumar plays her brother in the flick while noted actor Samuthirakani, who garnered attention with his work in Visaranai, plays her husband. The film's script has been penned by the director himself and caters to those fond of emotional dramas.

"It is a brother-sister story with an emotion-packed screenplay. I could really relate to the sister sentiment in Udanpirappe. Like my character, I love my sibling," added the Petta actor.

Udanpirappe went on the floors last November shortly after the release of Joythika's Ponmagal Vandhal. The post-production, however, took longer than expected due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions. It is slated to premiere digitally on Amazon Prime Video on October 14, skipping the theatrical route. This comes at a time when OTT has emerged as an alternative to theatres. Sasikumar is excited about the fact that the film is set to see the light of the day as he feels that it gels with the festive spirit.

"I am excited that it is releasing in around 240 countries. This will be a good watch this festive season,"said the actor.

It remains to be seen whether Udanpirappe lives up to expectations and emerges as a 'digital blockbuster'.

Sasikumar, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Pagaivanuku Arulvai, a gangster drama with shades of William Shakespeare's famous play Macbeth. He also has director Ponram's MGR Magan in his kitty.

