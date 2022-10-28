Hrithik, Deepika's 'Fighter' to release in January 2024

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' to release in January 2024

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, will feature the lead stars as Indian Air Force pilots

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Oct 28 2022, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 14:09 ist
Deepika Padukon, Hrithik Roshan. Credit: AFP Photo

Superstar Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led Fighter, billed as India's first aerial action magnum opus, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, will feature the lead stars as Indian Air Force pilots.

Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures are producing the project.

The producers shared the release date of the movie on Twitter.

"Excited to announce that India’s first aerial action film #Fighter will release in theaters on 25th January 2024 as we celebrate India’s 75th Republic Day," Viacom18 Studios posted.

According to the makers, “Fighter” is a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces. Actor Anil Kapoor also plays a pivotal role in the movie.

The film marks third collaboration between Anand and Roshan after 2014’s “Bang Bang” and blockbuster “War” (2019).

"Fighter" was earlier suppose to arrive in theatres on January 26, 2023.

Roshan and Kapoor also shared the new release date on their Twitter pages. 

