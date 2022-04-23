I sat with the writers to get in touch with the character's emotional graph: Purab Kohli on 'London Files'

Actor Purab Kohli, who plays a media baron in his latest web series London Files, says that he interacted extensively with the writers to figure out the character's emotional graph. He further gave inputs regarding his look and body language in order to do justice to the part. He reveals that this character is completely different from the one he played in the well-received Out of Love. He adds that he enjoyed working with Arjun Rampal as the National Award winner is a 'bag of surprises'.

Edited excerpts from the interview DH:

What made you take up London Files?

I had worked with the producers before. This is a small but important part. Moreover, the show deals with an interesting subject. Arjun is a good friend and I enjoy being on the sets with him.

How is Arjun as co-star?

Arjun is a bag of surprises. It is interesting to see what he throws up. I went 'wow' after shooting a few scenes with him as London Files is different from what he has done in the past. He has never played a part like this where is not in a heroic avatar.

Tell us about your character on the show.

My character Roy is a media tycoon. The show starts off with his daughter going missing. He is not a regular negative character at all. He is a father and shrewd businessman. He is qualities that people may or may not like.

How did you prepare for the part?

There was a lot of input from me. I read the script and went back and said this is what the character should look like. It comes from one's experience. There are a lot of real-life media barons you can model yourself on. Then you also have to get in touch with the emotional graph. I sat with the writers on this aspect. There was a great deal of collaboration with everyone. The challenge was to look like the father of a 19-year-old daughter. We were, however, able to achieve that look with makeup and all. Apart from this, everything went smoothly

How different an experience was London Files compared to Out of Love?

The character in Out of Love is a vindictive person who comes out as a b*stard. He just wants to go after Meera. Amar on the other hand, is cunning and calculative but has a sense of honesty. This doesn't apply to Out of Love.

Will you do more web shows than films going forward?

A mix of both. There is a film and of course OTT is hot stuff these days. So, be on the lookout,