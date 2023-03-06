Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with Jr NTR's action thriller 'NTR 30'

Helmed by Kortala Siva, Janhvi will reportedly play the female lead in Jr NTR's action-packed drama

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 06 2023, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 14:40 ist
Janhvi Kapoor on the announcement poster of Telugu movie 'NTR 30'. Credit: Special Arrangement

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut with Jr NTR's action thriller, tentatively titled NTR 30.

The makers of the film made the announcement on the occasion of her 26th birthday on Monday. This will be her first Telugu movie and this news has made her fans go gee-whiz. Meanwhile, the actress is part of some amazing Bollywood projects and this exciting addition will help her explore the Telugu space.

Yavasudha Arts took to social media to make the announcement that actor Janhvi Kapoor has joined the movie. The makers wrote “She's the calm in the storm from the fierce world of #NTR30. Happy Birthday and welcome onboard #JanhviKapoor.”

Helmed by Kortala Siva, Janhvi will reportedly play the female lead in this action-packed drama. The movie went on floors in the last week of February and is expected to be completed over a period of six to seven months. The makers have decided to have a pan-India release on April 5, 2024.

