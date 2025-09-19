<p>The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea challenging Karnataka government's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara this year, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported on Friday. </p><p>Petitioner's advocate PB Suresh said that puja inside temple is not secular act. "It's part of the ceremony...series of decisions there...it's purely political...no reason why they should be brought inside temple for religious activity," he said. </p><p>To this, the judge replied, "dismissed."</p><p>When the advocate kept repeating the claims, the judge added, "We have said dismissed 3 times."</p><p>The petition was filed by H S Gaurav, challenging the Karnataka High Court's order of September 15, 2025, rejecting the plea against the decision of the Siddaramaiah government.</p><p>The plea contended that the involvement of a non-Hindu in rituals such as lighting a lamp, puja, and pushparchane at the Chamundeshwari temple infringed upon Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, hurt Hindu sentiments, and threatened the religious sanctity of the event.</p>.Karnataka Milk Federation makes Nandini global, launches products in US at World Kannada Summit.<p>On Monday, the Karnataka High Court dismissed three PIL petitions challenging the decision of the State government. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi refused to entertain the petitions.</p><p>“We are not persuaded to accept that a person from a different faith inaugurating a function organised by the State would violate a legal or constitutional right of the petitioners or any values enshrined in the constitution," the bench had said.</p><p><em>(With DHNS inputs)</em></p>