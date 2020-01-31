'Jawaani Jaaneman' review: This Saif Ali Khan starrer makes for a good watch

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Rating: 3.5/5

Saif Ali Khan's eagerly-awaited Jawaani Jaaneman, which hit screens today (January 31), is a fairly entertaining comedy-drama that manages to satisfy the target audience. The flick revolves around a playboy, who finds himself in an unexpected situation when his daughter arrives at his doorstep. The basic plot is quite simple and does not really offer anything too revolutionary, however, it has enough 'masala' to keep the audience hooked.

The screenplay relies heavily on 'showing' as opposed to 'telling', which helps it make an impact. The scenes depicting Saif's colourful ways have been executed aesthetically and have a breezy feel. Similarly, the scenes involving the 'Chhote Nawab' and his reel daughter are quite funny and form the backbone of the first half.

While the first half sets the tone for what is to follow, the post-interval portions captivate the audience as they feature the right mix of humour and emotion. The sequences involving a big 'realisation' are quite relatable and feel organic. The superb 'meet the family' scene too is a big highlight of Jawaani Jaaneman and works due to its situational appeal.

On the flip side, the track involving Chunky Pandey comes across as forced and fails to register. The 'doctor' scene too pulls down Jawaani Jaaneman to some extent. It apparently tries too hard to recreate the magic of the 'plane scene' from Dhamaal but falls flat.

Coming to performances, Saif proves to be the cornerstone of Jawaani Jaaneman and steals the show with his lively expressions. He also handles the dramatic scenes well and proves that he has evolved as a performer. Newcomer Alaya F is strictly okay and supports her reel 'daddy' reasonably well. Chunky Pandey proves to be the biggest disappointment of Jawaani Jaaneman as he has virtually nothing to do. The beloved 'Aakhri Pasta' deserved a better role. Similarly, Tabu is criminally under-utilised, which dilutes her spirited act. That said and done, her scenes with Saif might tickle the funnybone.

The rest of the cast serves its purpose.

The songs have situational appeal, gelling with the narrative. Sadly, they don't have recall value, which might hurt the film in the long run. The terrific background score, however, saves the day and elevates the quirkiness quotient big time.

The other technical departments have been handled well.

All in all, Jawaani Jaaneman is a sincere attempt at storytelling that exceeds expectations while making Saif fans go 'Ole Ole'.