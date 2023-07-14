K-Pop supergroup BTS's Jung Kook releases solo single

Jung Kook, a member of K-Pop supergroup BTS, officially launched on Friday his solo career with the release of single Seven, a track also featuring American rapper Latto.
BTS is on temporary break as a group with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service in South Korea, but other members are continuing to carry out solo projects and concerts.
The group have gained a huge international following after breaking ground for K-Pop's global success including in the US music charts and industry awards.
Also read | BTS's Jungkook sways to 'Naatu Naatu' during live session
The video for Seven - described by his music label as an invigorating summer song - was also revealed on Friday and includes an appearance by South Korean actress Han So-hee.
His label BigHit is part of South Korean entertainment company HYBE and also manages BTS.
Ahead of his official solo debut, Jung Kook previously released two free singles.
Fans have been camping out for days to get a chance to see the K-Pop star perform his new song in New York's Central Park on Friday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court
Rocket alternative to SpaceX inches toward first launch
Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine
SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look
Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband
Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India
PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour
Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do