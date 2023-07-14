K-Pop supergroup BTS's Jung Kook releases solo single

K-Pop supergroup BTS's Jung Kook releases solo single

The group have gained a huge international following after breaking ground for K-Pop's global success including in the US music charts and industry awards.

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jul 14 2023, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 13:52 ist
Jung Kook. Credit: Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC

Jung Kook, a member of K-Pop supergroup BTS, officially launched on Friday his solo career with the release of single Seven, a track also featuring American rapper Latto.

BTS is on temporary break as a group with two of its seven members currently doing mandatory military service in South Korea, but other members are continuing to carry out solo projects and concerts.

Also read | BTS's Jungkook sways to 'Naatu Naatu' during live session

The video for Seven - described by his music label as an invigorating summer song - was also revealed on Friday and includes an appearance by South Korean actress Han So-hee.

His label BigHit is part of South Korean entertainment company HYBE and also manages BTS.

Ahead of his official solo debut, Jung Kook previously released two free singles.

Fans have been camping out for days to get a chance to see the K-Pop star perform his new song in New York's Central Park on Friday.

