'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' to be Salman's 2021 release

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 10 2020, 14:59pm ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2020, 14:59pm ist
Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (PTI Photo)

Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that his Eid 2021 release will be titled "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali".

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the movie which will be written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

"Housefull 4" helmer Farhad Samjhi will be directing the film.

"Announcing my next film... 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by Farhad Samji. Eid 2021," Salman tweeted.

The actor, whose last release "Dabangg 3" performed moderately at the box office, will next be seen in Prabhudheva's "Radhe". The film will hit the theatres on Eid this year. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Salman Khan
Eid
bollywood
Comments (+)
 