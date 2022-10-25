'Kantara' beats Yash-starrer 'KGF' to become second highest-grossing Kannada film

'Kantara' becomes second highest-grossing Kannada film

The total box office collections of the film have reached Rs 170 crore.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 25 2022, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 16:17 ist
Kantara has raked in Rs 111 crore approximately so far in Karnataka. Credit: Twitter/ @shetty_rishab

Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty's latest release Kantara collected Rs 170 crore in India and Rs 18 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs 188 crore, becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time beating Yash-starrer KGF.

Due to the Diwali weekend, the film got a boost at the collections. The total box office collections of the film have reached Rs 170 crore. It will be crossing the Rs 200 crore mark before the end of the fourth week, according to pinkvilla.com.

Also Read | 'Kantara' continues to set cash registers ringing in Hindi belt

Kantara has raked in Rs 111 crore approximately so far in Karnataka, with Rs 14 crore fourth weekend, which is double of the full fourth week of KGF 2.

