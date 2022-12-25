Main Atal Hoon: Makers release first look of Pankaj

Main Atal Hoon: Makers release first look of Pankaj Tripathi as Vajpayee

‘Main Atal Hoon’ revolves around the journey of our multifaceted ex-Prime Minister who was also a poet, a statesman, a leader and a humanitarian.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 25 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 14:55 ist
Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Bollywood movie 'Main Atal Hoon'. Credit: Special Arrangement

As the world celebrates the birth anniversary of India’s three-time Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios on this particular occasion unraveled the first-ever look of Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Ji in the film.

Main Atal Hoon revolves around the journey of our multifaceted ex-Prime Minister who was also a poet, a statesman, a leader and a humanitarian. Ever since makers announced that Pankaj Tripathi is essaying the role of Atal ji in his biopic, audiences have been waiting with bated breath to see Pankaj Tripathi in the avatar of our ex-Prime Minister. Well, the wait is over as makers released the motion poster of ‘Main Atal Hoon’ and we bet audiences will be startled by Pankaj's commendable first look as Atal Ji.

Helmed by National Award-winning director, Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, the film will release in December 2023. The music for the film will be composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Sameer, while Sonu Nigam has rendered vocals for the motion video announcement.

Main Atal Hoon presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Bollywood news
Pankaj Tripathi

What's Brewing

Candied peels of wonder

Candied peels of wonder

B'luru church turns to bamboo for ecofriendly X'mas

B'luru church turns to bamboo for ecofriendly X'mas

DH Toon | What's happening inside China?

DH Toon | What's happening inside China?

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

A tryst with Santa in Rovaniemi

The cycle of alcohol addiction

The cycle of alcohol addiction

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Will India offer a rainbow of hope for the LGBTQ+?

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

Women’s cricket stepping out of men’s shadow

 