Main Atal Hoon: Makers release first look of Pankaj Tripathi as Vajpayee

As the world celebrates the birth anniversary of India’s three-time Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios on this particular occasion unraveled the first-ever look of Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Ji in the film.

A leader who inspires confidence and evokes awe.

Presenting @TripathiiPankaj in #MainATALHoon, a film on the life story of India’s most exemplary leader, renowned poet, and visionary!

In cinemas, December 2023!

Main Atal Hoon revolves around the journey of our multifaceted ex-Prime Minister who was also a poet, a statesman, a leader and a humanitarian. Ever since makers announced that Pankaj Tripathi is essaying the role of Atal ji in his biopic, audiences have been waiting with bated breath to see Pankaj Tripathi in the avatar of our ex-Prime Minister. Well, the wait is over as makers released the motion poster of ‘Main Atal Hoon’ and we bet audiences will be startled by Pankaj's commendable first look as Atal Ji.

Helmed by National Award-winning director, Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, the film will release in December 2023. The music for the film will be composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Sameer, while Sonu Nigam has rendered vocals for the motion video announcement.

Main Atal Hoon presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.